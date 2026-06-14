A man who within the last 24 hours has both called for an end to all immigration to Australia and chanted ‘Aussie Aussie Aussie’ at a World Cup live site, was said to be in a serious but stable condition after former refugee Nestory Irankunda scored the opening goal in a World Cup game against Türkiye.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the fan suffered what was believed to be a massive episode of cognitive dissonance. “He sort of just froze when the goal was scored, like his brain was buffering,” one witness said. “After a few minutes he started muttering the phrase ‘yeah but he’s one of the good ones’ – it seemed to be some sort of coping mechanism. Not long after that he went into a cardiac arrest”.

Paramedics said the man, later identified as Sydney man Jake Watford, was one of many patients they saw today who had experienced ‘acute ideological whiplash’.

“In the ambulance he was shouting ‘immigrants add nothing of value to this country! What a fucking champion! Go Aussie!’” paramedic Priya Subramaniam said. “Performing mental gymnastics like that would be incredibly exhausting for his brain, as well as for everyone around him”.