Indian-Born Malcolm Roberts Now Couch-Surfing, After One Nation Housing Policy Forces Him To Sell Home — The Shovel

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has been alternating between a fold-out at Pauline Hanson’s flat and an air mattress in the Senate prayer room, after discovering that a key plank of his party’s housing policy requires foreign-born Australians to sell their homes.

Roberts, who was born in India, said he didn’t realise the policy he co-authored applied to him. “When Pauline said ‘foreign-born,’ I thought she meant, you know,” the Senator said, gesturing vaguely towards his face. “And now I’m told foreigners are just people born in another country, which is absurd. I mean, look at me, do I look like someone born overseas?”

Roberts says that since the policy was announced people have treated him differently. “I was at a barbecue the other day and I was repeatedly introduced to guests as “one of the good ones”, which is strange because that’s normally my line”.

Hanson reportedly asked Roberts to move on this morning, after she discovered he was a foreigner. “She’s kicked me out and told me to go back to where I came from”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell