Following the Knicks’ narrow loss yesterday, every day New Yorker Donald Trump has decided to blow off some steam after the match by bombing Iran.

As New York reacts to its beloved team’s loss in Finals Game 3, fans citywide are handling their emotions in a variety of ways, including one who decided to reignite fears of World War III.

The US launched strikes against Iran overnight, in retaliation for Iran downing a US helicopter in the wake of the match. Iran has also blamed the escalation on the Knicks.

“I’m not going to say whether Iran would be fine if the Knicks won,” said President Trump, before adding: “But yeah, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Notably, the President was loudly booed by fans at Madison Square Garden during the national anthem. He denies this, however, and explained that the crowd was actually booing Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon.