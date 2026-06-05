Trump to Deport El Niño — The Shovel

Saying he was determined to crack down on undocumented Latino children illegally entering the country, Donald Trump has ordered ICE to immediately find and deport the global weather pattern El Niño.

“We’re going to find this Mexican and send him back immediately,” Trump told a press briefing.

The President was said to be enraged upon learning about the illegal immigrant, but also confused that the news was brought to him by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Apparently he crosses the border every few years, wrecks everything, hides in the ocean and nobody stops him. Doesn’t speak English. No papers. A lot of people are saying he is part of a gang. We’re going to look into that,” Trump said.

Meteorologists attempted to explain that El Niño is a naturally occurring ocean-atmosphere phenomenon and not a person, but Trump was unconvinced. “That’s exactly the kind of fancy language the elites use when they don’t want you asking questions,” he said.

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Headline by Chris Auld