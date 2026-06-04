Man Simultaneously Furious About Government Causing House Prices To Fall and Immigrants Causing House Prices To Rise — The Shovel

A Sydney man says he has absolutely had enough of this Government, citing its tax policies which are causing house prices to fall, and also its immigration policies which are making house prices out of reach.

Brendan Teague, who owns a $2.1 million house he bought for $380k in 2003, says Labor’s policies are ruining this country. “I’ve worked hard for my house and now thanks to this Government its value might fall 3-4%. Also, while we’re talking about the Government, when is it going to do something about these endless immigrants coming in and making it unaffordable for young people to buy a home? It’s ridiculous.

“We simply can’t have this extra demand driving up prices and making it impossible for young people to get into the property market. Unless it’s in my suburb, in which case it’s called ‘capital growth’ which is totally different.

“Look, I don’t claim to know all the technical details. I just know that when my house goes down in value, it’s a national crisis. And when houses become unaffordable for young people, immigrants are obviously to blame”.

Asked what he would do for the housing market, Teague said, it was pretty simple. “The Government needs to make sure that property prices rise significantly for people who already own homes while making them dramatically cheaper for anyone trying to buy one. Surely that’s not too much to ask”.