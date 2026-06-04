 Bloke Who Can’t Commit to Wife or Party Reckons Women Should Be Forced To Make Lifelong Commitment — The Shovel
June 4, 2026

Bloke Who Can’t Commit to Wife or Party Reckons Women Should Be Forced To Make Lifelong Commitment

Man of his word Barnaby Joyce, who would never so much even think of betraying a vow or going back on a promise, has spoken out against abortion, saying that women must follow through with the lifelong commitment of having a child.

Speaking at an anti-abortion rally in Sydney on Tuesday evening, the Nationals-turned-One Nation senator said that having a child was “the right thing to do”. Unfortunately, Joyce didn’t clarify if conceiving that child in an affair with your junior staffer was also the “right thing” or not.

“Having a baby is not like your wife or your political party. You can’t just leave it when you decide it’s not the one you want,” argued the senator.

Joyce also spoke against terminating a pregnancy on the grounds of sex-selection: “The only selection I make about sex is YES.”

The alliance with the pro-life movement highlights a first step into igniting culture wars for One Nation, which is a significant shift from their usual tactic of warring against foreign cultures.

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