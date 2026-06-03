Cost of Living Pressures Getting So Bad This US Woman Was Forced Out of Retirement — The Shovel

A Florida woman says she may need to compete at Wimbledon just so she can afford to fill up her car.

Serena Williams, 44, said she had intended to retire permanently, but then realised she didn’t have enough saved up to cover rising costs.

“I went to the gas station and realised I’d need to get to the quarter finals of a slam at a minimum in order to pay the bill,” she reportedly said.

Williams said she explored several options before deciding to re-enter the workforce, including moving in with relatives, taking advantage of supermarket loyalty programs and spending less on takeaway coffees.

“None of it was enough,” Williams said. “You skip brunch a couple of times, you turn the air conditioning off for an hour here and there, but eventually you have to face reality and enter a major international sporting competition”.

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Headline by Anthony Bell