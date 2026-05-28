 Snake Experts Warn Public Not To Try and Pick Up Wild RFK Jr — The Shovel
May 28, 2026

Snake Experts Warn Public Not To Try and Pick Up Wild RFK Jr

Shocking footage from a US politician has compelled wildlife experts worldwide to send out a PSA today, urging the public not to try and pick up any wild RFK Jr’s that they find in their backyard.

After footage showing the Secretary for Raw Milk and Jeans picking up a snake in his backyard went viral, animal activists across the world have condemned the reptile for touching RFK Jr in his natural habitat.

“Do not approach if you find the disgraced Kennedy on your property. Instead, call pest control, and they will humanely exterminate it,”  said a spokesperson from the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“Under no circumstances should anyone try to touch RFK Jr without proper training and safety gear. You have no idea what diseases it might be carrying.”

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