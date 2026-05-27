 Australia Post Issues Scam Warning: “If They Knock On Your Door, It’s Not Us” — The Shovel
May 27, 2026

Australia Post Issues Scam Warning: “If They Knock On Your Door, It’s Not Us”

Australians are being warned of a new scam whereby people posing as Australia Post delivery drivers leave a parcel on your doorstep and then knock on your door to let you know it has been delivered.

Australia Post issued a statement reminding customers that they will never leave a parcel, and that the only way to know that it’s a genuine Australia Post delivery is to check your letterbox for a ‘Sorry We Missed You’ card.

“If they leave the parcel, it’s not us”, a spokesperson said. “Even if you’re at home – perhaps you’ve taken the day off work to receive the parcel and you’ve been waiting patiently by the door all day – we won’t leave the parcel; we’ll put a card in the letterbox saying you weren’t home. That’s how you know it’s genuine”.

He said Australians could be missing out on the full Australia Post experience. “The added value of an Australia Post delivery is that you get to come into our store and browse our assorted range of USB sticks, plush toys, and air fryers. You don’t get that anywhere else”.

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Headline by Brad Shean

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