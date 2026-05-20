As fears grow that an Ebola outbreak could spread beyond Africa, Donald Trump and his Health Secretary met today for what was described as a “really productive back-and-forth” on potential options for a coordinated US response.

“We’re looking at a lot of options,” Trump told journalists today. “Very powerful light, very beautiful light. Some people are saying it could go right through the body, right through the organs, and just clean the whole thing out.

“And Robert says that raw milk showed extraordinary promise in a 2014 YouTube clip he bookmarked. So there are a lot of good options”.

Trump said his administration was not ruling anything in or out. “Light, milk, maybe both at the same time … you shine the light through the milk. Nobody’s even thought of that. Bleach. We’re looking at a national roll-out of bleach. Worms. Every household gets sent a worm – they just burrow in and eat the virus. Nothing is off the table”.

Trump was asked whether the administration was considering any scientifically proven treatments, but appeared not to hear. “Magnets. We’re looking into magnets,” he continued. “Very powerful magnets I’m told. Lasers are another option. Someone should look into that. Horse medicine. Not a lot of people are talking about it.”.