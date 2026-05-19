Taylor Proposes New “Australian Values” Test Requiring Would-Be Migrants To Blame Current Migrants for Nation's Problems — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor says he will implement a new Australian Values Test to ensure that prospective migrants understand the traditional Australian custom of blaming recent migrants for every conceivable problem the country faces.

“This is about integration. If people want to come here then they need to understand and adopt the culture of this place,” Taylor said today.

“One of the central elements of being Australian is being able to identify a complex, multifaceted problem and then finding a creative way to blame it on brown people”.

Sample questions from the draft test include:

Who has ruined the country?

A) Billionaires

B) Decades of policy failure

C) Migrants

D) Cyclists

A landlord raises rent by 35%. Who is primarily responsible?

A) Property speculation

B) Tax incentives

C) International students

D) All of the above except A and B

A supermarket chain posts record profits while grocery prices soar. Who is responsible?

A) Market concentration

B) Price gouging

C) The family from Punjab who opened a new convenience store

Which of the following best demonstrates successful integration into Australian society?

A) Volunteering in your local community

B) Learning about Indigenous history

C) Complaining that Australia has “lost its culture thanks to migration” while eating a kebab in an Irish pub run by a Chinese family