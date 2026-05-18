 Statue of Scott Morrison Not Holding a Hose Unveiled — The Shovel
May 18, 2026

Statue of Scott Morrison Not Holding a Hose Unveiled

A touching memorial to former PM Scott Morrison has been unveiled in Ballarat, depicting the moment Morrison did not hold a hose during the country’s worst ever bushfires.

Critics praised the sculpture, saying it beautifully captured the essence of Australia’s 30th Prime Minister. “You instantly know it’s Morrison,” one critic said.

“It’s that nauseating smile, yes. But it’s also the fact that his hands are nowhere near emergency equipment. The absence of a hose, or any hose-like implement, is such a wonderful choice by the artist”.

“It’s hauntingly accurate,” another critic said. “It so brilliantly depicts the way Morrison would pose for the cameras and then actually do nothing of use at all. But there’s also the subtle suggestion that he might be about to explain why this is actually someone else’s responsibility. It is a stunning work”.

The statue was unveiled by Morrison himself on Ballarat’s Prime Ministers Avenue. He then secretly unveiled five other statues which he hadn’t told anyone about.

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Headline by Shane Murphy 

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