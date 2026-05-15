Trump Opens Brutally Honest Fortune Cookie at Chinese State Banquet — The Shovel

Donald Trump received some honest feedback via a fortune cookie yesterday, at a special banquet held in his honour in China.

Trump appeared taken aback by the bluntness of the message, and quickly opened another cookie, which read “You are a criminal and you will die in jail”. A third cookie read “The Epstein files will eventually come out. See ya!”.

Trump called aides, telling them there had been some sort of mistake, pointing out that all of the fortune cookies he opens at home say he is ‘tremendous’ or ‘the best President of all time’”.

More to come.