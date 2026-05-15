 Taylor Accuses Labor of Killing The Australian Dream of One Day Owning Someone Else’s Home — The Shovel
May 15, 2026

Taylor Accuses Labor of Killing The Australian Dream of One Day Owning Someone Else’s Home

Angus Taylor says the Government’s proposed changes to capital gains tax represents an all-out assault on aspiration, warning ordinary Australians may soon be forced to settle for owning only the house they actually live in.

Taylor said the simple Australian dream of having a piece of land that you can use as a tax write-off while the mortgage is paid by another Australian had been killed.

“For generations, Australians have dreamed of one day leveraging equity from their first home to outbid a 26-year-old school teacher at auction. Now Labor wants to take that away,” he said.

“In my day, you bought a modest starter home at the age of 23 for the price of a Corolla, then slowly built wealth until you could emotionally detach from the suffering of tenants entirely. Well, you can say goodbye to that”.

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