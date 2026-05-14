 Xi Invites Trump To Inspect Factories Where MAGA Merchandise Is Made — The Shovel
May 14, 2026

Xi Invites Trump To Inspect Factories Where MAGA Merchandise Is Made

Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun Donald Trump’s state visit to China with a visit to the Guangdong factories where most of the ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘Take Back America’ merchandise is produced.

Xi said he was proud of the special relationship between the two countries that allowed American consumers to purchase Chinese-made goods and for Chinese consumers to also purchase Chinese-made goods.

“We are honoured to support the American patriotism industry and proud to play our part in helping to Make America Great Again … hats, banners, flags, mugs and t-shirts. It is a very good business deal,” Xi said during a welcoming ceremony held beneath a giant inflatable MAGA bald eagle assembled in an Uyghur prisoner workshop.

A Chinese spokesperson assured the assembled US delegation that all MAGA production followed an America-first policy. “America first pay. Then we make,” he said.

Xi praised Trump’s focus on reviving the manufacturing industry. “Your movement has done tremendous things for manufacturing. Admittedly, not American manufacturing, but still,” he said, in front of a ‘Save America Jobs’ t-shirt production line.

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Headline by Anthony Bell

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