Huge Spike in Searches for ‘How Do I Become a Gas Company’ After Other Tax Loopholes Closed — The Shovel

Google has reported a massive surge in Australians searching for information relating to registering as a liquefied natural gas extractor, following the Federal Government’s announcement that it would be closing tax concessions available to property investors.

“It’s really the only remaining way to massively reduce your tax bill,” said 38 year-old Jessica Marsden, now known by her new name, Jessica Marsden Natural Gas Pty Ltd.

“I had planned to just have a few investment properties to set me up for retirement, but I guess now I’ll be operating an offshore LNG platform instead”.

Some say owning your own fossil fuel exporting business on the side will now become much more common. “It’s the new Australian Dream,” social commentator Jodie Horanz said. “It used to be a quarter acre block and a negatively-geared investment. Now it’s a one-bedroom flat and a Petroleum Exploration Permit”.