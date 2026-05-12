Zero Boat People Have Entered Landlocked Electorate of Farrer Since One Nation Elected, Hanson Boasts — The Shovel

Following her party’s first win of a Lower House seat, Pauline Hanson has bragged that she has already reduced the number of boat people arriving in the electorate to zero.

Girt by land, Farrer is approximately 480km from the nearest ocean. It is also — as any good political analyst will tell you — a real hot-spot for people coming to Australia by boat.

“In all of the time that One Nation has governed this electorate, we have continued to break records,” Hanson bragged.

“Not only have we maintained a 0% rate of boat people arriving here. But we’ve also gone the longest consecutive number of days without a member of One Nation defecting.”

The One Nation leader then extrapolated her success in Farrer to predict what Australia might look like if One Nation wins more seats.

“If made Prime Minister, I also promise to make sure that the same result is achieved in the electorates of New England, Parks, Indi, and Marona,” Pauline told an amazed crowd.

Unfortunately for Hanson’s data, the number of people arriving in key seats via private plane donated by Gina Rinehart is rising exponentially.