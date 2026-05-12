 Zero Boat People Have Entered Landlocked Electorate of Farrer Since One Nation Elected, Hanson Boasts — The Shovel
May 12, 2026

Zero Boat People Have Entered Landlocked Electorate of Farrer Since One Nation Elected, Hanson Boasts

Following her party’s first win of a Lower House seat, Pauline Hanson has bragged that she has already reduced the number of boat people arriving in the electorate to zero.

Girt by land, Farrer is approximately 480km from the nearest ocean. It is also — as any good political analyst will tell you — a real hot-spot for people coming to Australia by boat.

“In all of the time that One Nation has governed this electorate, we have continued to break records,” Hanson bragged.

“Not only have we maintained a 0% rate of boat people arriving here. But we’ve also gone the longest consecutive number of days without a member of One Nation defecting.”

The One Nation leader then extrapolated her success in Farrer to predict what Australia might look like if One Nation wins more seats.

“If made Prime Minister, I also promise to make sure that the same result is achieved in the electorates of New England, Parks, Indi, and Marona,” Pauline told an amazed crowd.

Unfortunately for Hanson’s data, the number of people arriving in key seats via private plane donated by Gina Rinehart is rising exponentially.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Huge Spike in Searches for ‘How Do I Become a Gas Company’ After Other Tax Loopholes Closed

Zero Boat People Have Entered Landlocked Electorate of Farrer Since One Nation Elected, Hanson Boasts

World’s Media Copy-Paste “Iran Peace Deal Fails” Story From Last Week

Hanson Arrives on Gina’s $2 Mil Private Plane To Claim “Victory for Ordinary Australians”

US Threatens To Keep Bombing Iran Until Access to Straight of Hormuz Returns to How It Was Before Us Started Bombing Iran