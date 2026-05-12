World’s Media Copy-Paste “Iran Peace Deal Fails” Story From Last Week — The Shovel

News outlets around the globe have unlocked a new productivity hack after discovering they can entirely republish their previous week’s coverage of the war in Iran without making any changes.

As the stalemate between the US and Iran continues, President Trump has said he’ll blow Iran to smithereens if they don’t agree with his new Peace Deal, and that unlike the last 14 threats he made, this time he really means it. Iran then rejected the offer, which Trump said was “unacceptable.”

Noticing this pattern repeat itself over the past two months, along with declining reader interest, the world’s media realised their staff’s time would be much better spent on news that was actually new.

“We’ve completely automated the process to sync up with the stock markets, just like Trump does,” bragged one international relations editor.

“Every Monday we republish the headline that ‘US Makes Final Peace Offer To Iran’, and then on the Friday when the markets are closed we automatically post the news that ‘Trump Threatens Iran’s Annihilation’. Then we close up shop and go out for drinks.”

Updates on the Strait of Hormuz have also been given the same treatment, with outlets simply alternating between “Strait Closed” and “Strait Blockaded” every other day.

“At first we were concerned whether this was ethical. Then we realised that if the President can pretend to be doing his job, so can we,” shared another editor.

Meanwhile, due to the constantly repetitive nature of the war, one reporter in Punxsutawney has erroneously believed he’s fallen into yet another endless time loop. If only.