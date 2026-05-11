Hanson Arrives on Gina’s $2 Mil Private Plane To Claim "Victory for Ordinary Australians" — The Shovel

One Nation’s win in Farrer is a victory for everyday Australians struggling to make ends meet, Pauline Hanson said from the passenger seat of a private plane gifted to her from a billionaire.

“People have had enough of the hand-out culture that’s taken over this country,” Hanson said, stepping down from the Cirrus G7 given to her by Gina Rinehart.

“What this victory shows is that people are sick and tired of politicians who are out of touch with ordinary Australians. I will fight for the people I have always fought for: Australians who do not own private aeroplanes,” she said.

Speaking again to journalists this morning, Senator Hanson said this is what happens when real people finally get heard. “Today is proof that everyday Australians still have a voice in this country. The elites can’t ignore us anymore … sorry, I’ve got to take this call, it’s just Gina ringing to discuss campaign funding”.