US Threatens To Keep Bombing Iran Until Access to Straight of Hormuz Returns to How It Was Before Us Started Bombing Iran — The Shovel

Donald Trump says the US’s war with Iran will not end until the war has achieved its primary objective of allowing safe passage through a body of water which was closed due to the US’s war with Iran.

“We had a perfect Strait. A beautiful waterway,” Trump said at a press conference today. “Ships everywhere. Tremendous shipping actually. Some of the best shipping in the world.

“And then Iran made the terrible mistake of reacting to the massive military operation we launched against them for reacting to our previous military operation, which was itself intended to … well I can’t remember what that was right now. But the point is, and this is important, the point is we’re now left with no choice but to bomb Iran again to see if something different happens”.

Administration officials stressed the continued strikes are intended solely to de-escalate the consequences of the strikes that were brought about by earlier strikes.

“The President has been very clear,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “Iran can end this violence at any time by allowing maritime traffic to resume exactly as it was before we disrupted maritime traffic”.