Supporters Gather at Four Seasons Total Landscaping To Pray for Rudy Giuliani — The Shovel

With the news that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was fighting for his life in hospital, family, friends and members from the administration have urgently called a meeting at what they thought was a high-end hotel but which turned out to be a landscaping business next to a sex shop in outer Philadelphia.

Those present said it was a touching tribute to the man who once organised a post-election event at the site and boldly pretended he hadn’t made a mistake.

“Gathering in an industrial estate that shares space with a crematorium and a dildo distributor is in keeping with Rudy’s practice of never admitting that you’re wrong. It’s what he would want,” one friend said.

“As Rudy knew better than anyone, this is the type of location that you go to when you want to send a statement to your detractors that you are to be taken seriously,” the friend continued, stepping aside to make way for a large truck carrying soil supplies.

Others dressed up for the occasion, in honour of their colleague. “As we stand here in a carpark next to a freeway surrounded by derelict warehouses, with hair dye running down our face, wildly insisting that the 2020 election was stolen, we think of Rudy,” one former staffer said.