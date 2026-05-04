Pauline’s New Plane Grounded Until Barnaby Regains Consciousness and Gets off the Wing — The Shovel

The private aeroplane gifted to Pauline Hanson by Gina Rinehart has been abruptly grounded today after reports that a senior government figure is currently “horizontal and unresponsive” on one of its wings.

The luxury jet – nicknamed the Please XPlane – was due to make its maiden voyage this morning before being indefinitely delayed by what aviation officials are calling “a code Barnaby”.

Ground crew initially attempted to proceed with boarding, assuming Joyce was just part of the livery, but quickly abandoned the plan after he murmured something about “regional infrastructure” and rolled closer to the engine intake.

Aviation authorities have cordoned off the area, citing safety concerns and the possibility that Joyce may yet attempt to deliver an impromptu press conference from his current position.

Officials say getting a young female staffer to start working in the vicinity may be the only way to lure Joyce off the wing.

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Headline by Anthony Bell