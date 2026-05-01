New Commemorative Trump Passports To Include Epstein Island Entry Visa — The Shovel

A new commemorative ‘Donald Trump’ US passport, announced this week, will include a special multiple-entry visa to the President’s favourite holiday getaway, The White House has confirmed.

A White House spokesperson confirmed the special detail, saying it was a fitting tribute to the 47th President.

“We wanted to create a travel document that uniquely reflects President Trump’s tastes and interests,” the spokesperson said.

“So we’ve created a passport that includes his three favourite things: an image of Donald Trump, an overuse of kitsch gold decoration, and a no-questions-asked entry permit to his preferred holiday getaway”.

MAGA collectors have already begun lining up to buy one of the limited edition passports, with some praising the document’s attention to detail. “It’s the little things,” one enthusiast said. “Like how every entry stamp is backdated and unsigned. It really captures the spirit of plausible deniability”.

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Headline by Antony Bell