Woman Going Away for Weekend Packs 300 Outfits — The Shovel

A Sydney woman heading away on holidays for 72 hours has packed four dozen dresses, 50 t-shirts and 11 pairs of jeans, just in case.

Julia Davis confirmed she usually cycles between three or four different outfits when she’s at home, but said it was possible she would suddenly need several hundred options when away.

“There’s a blue top that I haven’t worn since 2008 because I hate it. But once I’m on holidays, you just never know – it might all-of-a-sudden be perfect,” she said.

Davis said it was important to have options for any eventuality. “I’ve packed swimwear, as well as some formal workwear. And while it’s unlikely I’ll go to the beach or have a job interview while I’m in a bed and breakfast in the Blue Mountains – it’s just not worth taking the chance and being caught short”.

Her husband forgot to pack any pants.