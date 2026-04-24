Government Defends NDIS Cuts: “It’s Not Natural Gas. We Can’t Just Give It Away for Free” — The Shovel

The Federal Government has moved swiftly to defend criticism of cuts to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, saying that disability support was not something that could just be drilled out of the ground and given away for nothing.

“I think some people are getting a little confused here,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said at a media conference today. “Getting something for nothing really only applies if you’re a multi-billion-dollar multi-national company. The idea that you’d be able to access essential health care without having to pay for it is a bit ridiculous. What do you think this is? Some sort of national fuel resource?”

Chalmers reassured Australians that the Government had not given up on the NDIS. “Look, supporting vulnerable people remains an important theoretical idea for us. But we need to do that in the context of ensuring that multinational corporations don’t feel uncomfortable or mildly inconvenienced”.

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Headline by Matt Harvey