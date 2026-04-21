In the wake of the resignation of Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company has already advertised that its sleek new model for company figurehead will be a major upgrade from the former version in countless completely unnoticeable ways.

Most notably, though they may appear the same at first glance, the new Apple CEO comes equipped with a 48MP telephoto lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a 48MP Fusion Main camera. This is a major step up from its predecessor, which had only a 45MP telephoto lens, a 45MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a 45MP Fusion Main camera.

A spokesperson from the tech giant also promised that the new Apple CEO will come in three sizes: X, Pro, and Pro Max. However, to remain consistent with Apple’s design style, the new CEO will only be available in white.

Not all tech-heads were impressed by the announcement, with Android users claiming that Samsung had already done the exact same thing five years ago.