Taylor Denies Migration Policy Is Copying Trump, Immigrants Should Just Know How To Speak American — The Shovel

Opposition leader Angus Taylor has made another great move, denying there is anything Trumpy about his insistance all incoming migrants speak good and proper American.

Announcing the Coalition’s new stance on immigration, Taylor said that for too long the government had ignored the thousands of aliens crossing Australia’s southern border.

“If you want to come to Australia then you must share our values: freedom and liberty, and allegiance to the president,” Taylor said.

“And you must speak like us too. This policy does not play favorites, it does not judge people based on color, and I won’t apologize for it.”

Analysts also accused the Coalition leader of dog-whistling to One Nation supporters, which he dismissed as “total fake news”.