Aspiring Migrants To Start Congratulating Themselves Under Own Social Media Posts, in Bid to Pass Angus Taylor Background Checks — The Shovel

Would-be migrants have begun emulating the posting style of Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, congratulating themselves under their own posts, after Taylor announced a proposal to vet the social media profiles of migrant applicants.

Taylor proposed the stricter screening to ensure that migrants hold ‘traditional Australian values’; migration agents are encouraging their clients to follow his lead.

“Nothing says ‘traditional Australian values’ like praising your own Facebook post using your own Facebook profile,” one migration agent said. “You’re taking the heavy load off the authorities by assessing yourself – that speaks to selflessness and the true Australian spirit”.

Hopeful citizens have been advised that the comments cannot come from any account but their own. “That way people know that you not only espouse Australian values, but you take the time to scrutinise Australians for their Australian values, including yourself”.

“Let’s say I’ve got a picture of myself wearing a burqa,” one would-be Australian resident from Gaza explained. “All I have to do is write, ‘Fantastic. Great move. Well done Fatima’ in a comment under my post, and I’m showing that I’m not just qualified to enter Australia, I’m qualified to lead an entire political party”.

_____

By Ollie Welsh