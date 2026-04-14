Patient in Trump’s AI Image Dies After Not Having Adequate Health Insurance — The Shovel

An AI generated image in which Donald Trump is depicted as Jesus has ended in tragedy, after the patient in the scene was unable to produce adequate health insurance documentation.

Trump/Jesus was reportedly administering a new ‘miracle’ medical procedure. However, hospital administrators later confirmed that the treatment depicted in the image was not covered under any major insurance plan in the United States.

“He had insurance, just not the right kind of insurance,” a hospital spokesperson said. “Unfortunately while the ‘Touching The Forehead With A Glowing Right Hand’ procedure has had a lot of success, this man was not covered for that particular procedure, so we had to stop the treatment. He is now dead, which is a tragedy, given we will now have to chase his estate for the related costs”

Grieving family members argued that the man was covered for the procedure, but the insurance company has rejected the claim. “His policy covered him for ‘Touching The Forehead With A Glowing Left Hand’ that’s a different billing code. Sorry”.

Witnesses in the image, including a nurse, a praying bystander, several bald eagles, and what appears to be the Statue of Liberty, declined to comment, though one eagle was seen flying off with what analysts believe may have been the patient’s out-of-network paperwork.