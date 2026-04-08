Big Day for Suspected War Criminals — The Shovel

There’s quite a lot going on in the war crimes space right now, it has been confirmed.

Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living soldier, was arrested this week and charged with five counts of war crime relating to alleged killings of unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. He will spend today in a prison cell.

Not to be outdone, Donald Trump has threatened to bring about the destruction of the Iranian civilisation, in comments that legal scholars, and anyone who has even skim-read the Geneva Convention, has described as definitely a war crime.

While both are accused of committing war crimes in a Middle Eastern nation, experts argue that is where the similarities end.

“One of them has been arrested and will face a criminal trial, as you would expect in a properly-functioning democratic nation. The other is the President of the United States,” one observer said.

More to come.