Trump Sets Iran Deadline of Tuesday Night Before He Will Unleash Next Deadline — The Shovel

The US President says Iran risks facing the full force of a new, angrier deadline if it fails to meet his most recent deadline of Tuesday night.

In a Truth Social post today, Trump said he would not hesitate to drop an explosive, strongly worded new deadline if his demands weren’t met.

“This will be a deadline the likes of which have never been seen. MORE CAPS LOCK. MORE EXPLANATION POINTS!!!! JUST WATCH!” Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

Trump said Iran had been given “plenty of warning” and that failure to comply with his demands by 11:59pm Tuesday would leave him with no choice but to announce that he would be giving them one last chance, before the really last chance.

“This new deadline will be coming very soon, possibly sooner than you think, but I won’t tell you exactly when it will come. It will come on Wednesday morning, 9:30am” he wrote.

Asked what he would do if Iran ignored his next deadline, Trump said America had the biggest arsenal of deadlines in the world.