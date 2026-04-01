War That US Won “In the First Hour” Enters Third Month — The Shovel

A short, sharp war that Donald Trump declared was over “in the first hour”, has continued into another month, despite already being victorious.

A White House spokesperson said the war had been “extremely, extremely victorious” as additional troops were deployed to secure the additional completion of the already-completed victory.

“We’re announcing the deployment of an extra 12,000 troops to help finalise how completely we’ve already won and bring the already finalised mission to a final conclusion,” the spokesperson said.

Asked why the US was sending troops to a war that it had already won, the spokesperson was clear. “We’ve already won, but we’re also very close to winning. We’re currently about two weeks away from this war being as won as it already was on the first day.”

A White House adviser said the President was correct to declare victory. “We are now simply continuing to win until the win reaches its natural endpoint, which we are confident is very soon, possibly within the next two to three weeks of additional winning. We will announce victory again very shortly,” the advisor said.