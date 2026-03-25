“They Looked Iranian”: Security Footage Shows Trump Negotiating With White House Patio Umbrellas for Six Hours — The Shovel

Donald Trump’s supposed ‘talks’ with Iranian officials were actually with a bunch of patio umbrellas in a White House courtyard, it has emerged.

Security footage shows The President speaking for hours to the umbrellas, urging the outdoor fixtures to “come to the table and make a deal”.

It explains the conflicting accounts about supposed talks between the two nations, which Iran insists have never taken place.

In a media conference later, Trump said the talks had been positive. “I had tremendous talks with the Iranians. Very strong, very positive.

“They were tough negotiators; they don’t give much away. But we’re going to solve this situation very fast in our favour. We’re close to something very big,” he said.

Observers noted a tense moment around three hours into the talks when a light breeze caused one umbrella to rotate slightly. Trump reportedly interpreted the movement as a positive signal, telling nearby patio chairs that “we’re making progress, big progress, they respect strength”.

Trump said he used the talks to demand that Iran should never be able to build a nuclear weapon, a proposal that he claimed the umbrellas did not oppose. “They also promised to give me a private jet as a gift, which is nice. They were full of praise for Trump,” he said.

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Headline by Anthony Bell