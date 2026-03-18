Dickhead With Ute Taller Than Himself Not So Fucking Smug About It Now — The Shovel

An Australian man who bought an American pick-up truck the size of a two-storey townhouse because he thought it would make him look tough, has pulled his head in a little after realising he may be spending $500 a week on petrol by the end of the year.

Ben Tanner, who bought the oversized vehicle so he could sit two metres above traffic and feel briefly important, was seen at a local servo staring in mounting horror as the pump ticked past a figure normally associated with emergency plumbing.

Friends say Tanner, who believed his car made other cars look “like little bitch hatchbacks”, was quietly wishing he had a little bitch hatchback right now.

“He used to rev the engine whenever he left the driveway. Now he just sort of rolls down the hill in neutral,” one neighbour said.

But Tanner said getting rid of the ute was not an option. “My RAM 2500 ute is now my entire personality, so I don’t really have an option. I’ll just have to take out a second mortgage I guess,” he said.

The ute, which has a tray the size of a regional airport, has never transported anything heavier than a bag of potting mix.