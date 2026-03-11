 White House Assures Public It Will Develop Objectives for Iran War Once It Is Over — The Shovel
March 11, 2026

White House Assures Public It Will Develop Objectives for Iran War Once It Is Over

The White House has reassured citizens that while the war with Iran may appear to lack objectives or a clear purpose, officials are confident that a coherent strategy will be formulated shortly after the conflict concludes.

White House officials said Americans should not worry about the absence of defined goals at this stage, explaining that establishing a purpose too early in a war can unnecessarily restrict creativity later on.

“The problem with setting objectives before a war begins is that it requires thinking, which can be a real bore. We’ve found it’s best to keep things flexible and just make it up as we go. It keeps the narrative fresh,” a White House spokesperson said.

She said the government planned to spend the early phase of the war ‘bombing things’ before eventually convening a committee sometime in the post-war reconstruction period to determine what the United States had been trying to accomplish.

“Until that point, we’re confident that right-wing podcasters will do the work for us and piece together a very clear explanation of why it was necessary”.

The White House confirmed it had already begun drafting a strongly worded post-war report concluding that “mistakes were made,” while emphasising that those mistakes could not possibly have been predicted beforehand.

