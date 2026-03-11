White House Assures Public It Will Develop Objectives for Iran War Once It Is Over — The Shovel

The White House has reassured citizens that while the war with Iran may appear to lack objectives or a clear purpose, officials are confident that a coherent strategy will be formulated shortly after the conflict concludes.

White House officials said Americans should not worry about the absence of defined goals at this stage, explaining that establishing a purpose too early in a war can unnecessarily restrict creativity later on.

“The problem with setting objectives before a war begins is that it requires thinking, which can be a real bore. We’ve found it’s best to keep things flexible and just make it up as we go. It keeps the narrative fresh,” a White House spokesperson said.

She said the government planned to spend the early phase of the war ‘bombing things’ before eventually convening a committee sometime in the post-war reconstruction period to determine what the United States had been trying to accomplish.

“Until that point, we’re confident that right-wing podcasters will do the work for us and piece together a very clear explanation of why it was necessary”.

The White House confirmed it had already begun drafting a strongly worded post-war report concluding that “mistakes were made,” while emphasising that those mistakes could not possibly have been predicted beforehand.