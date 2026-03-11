New-Look National Party Vows To Appeal to Broader Cross-Section of Australian Coal Lobbyists — The Shovel

New Nationals leader Matt Canavan has delivered a stinging rebuke of his party’s past performance, saying it needs to broaden its appeal to a more diverse range of Australian coal companies and lobbyists.

Speaking after his party room victory today, Canavan said it was no longer enough to target traditional coal lobbyists, and challenged his party to speak to the emerging voices across the sector including young coal lobbyists, coal lobbyists from diverse backgrounds, and coal lobbyists who prefer their coal described as ‘clean’.

“For too long, politics in this country has ignored the concerns of smaller coal lobbyists. People who only represent two or three mines have felt shut out of the national conversation,” Canavan said.

Under the plan, the party will expand its consultation process to include a wider range of industry representatives, including coal export consultants, coal infrastructure advisers, coal-adjacent think tank, and lobbyists who describe themselves simply as ‘passionate about coal’.

Canavan said the shift reflects the party’s determination to modernise its image and show it understands the changing face of the coal lobbying community.

“The coal lobbyist of today doesn’t look like the coal lobbyist of 20 years ago,” Canavan explained. “They’re younger, more media savvy, and increasingly comfortable using phrases like ‘energy security’ and ‘technology-neutral policy outcomes’”.

He said the move is about ensuring the party remains relevant to the broad coalition of Australians whose livelihoods depend on coal lobbying.

“There’s a perception we only represent big coal lobbyists. I want to change that. I want to lead a party that also stands up for medium coal lobbyists, boutique coal lobbyists, and the next generation of coal lobbyists coming through the system”.