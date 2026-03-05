Stuart MacGill Tipped To Replace Jackie O, To Create Most Confrontational Radio Pairing Ever — The Shovel

Rumours are circulating that former test cricketer Stuart MacGill will team up with Kyle Sandilands in an experiment to create the most aggressively argumentative breakfast show ever made.

Insiders say the exciting new program would follow a simple format whereby Sandilands makes a series of outrageous, slanderous remarks while MacGill screams ‘MOVE ON!”

“It’s going to be great radio,” one insider said. “People are tired of fake arguments. What people want is two very angry men talking over the top of each other while they escalate a discussion about their dinner plans into a police matter”.

Sources say the station wanted to experiment with something different. “We were looking around for a like-for-like replacement for Jackie O. But then we thought, why not just put two men with extremely different but equally combustible energies in the same room and see what happens? Sure, we’ve had to double our legal team and install an extra three delay buttons, but it could be worth it,” one insider said.

Sandilands was said to be thrilled to work with someone who understands the importance of turning mild disagreements into full-scale verbal bushfires. “I’ll ask him about his sex life or something, and he can call me a fuckwit. Honestly I can’t wait,” Sandilands apparently said.

One segment for the new show is set to be called “Who’s Actually Wrong Here?”, where listeners call in with disputes that Kyle and Stuart immediately escalate and then interpret as personal attacks.

Asked for comment about the rumour, Stuart MacGill said “Move on!”

___

Headline by Anthony Bell