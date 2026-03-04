Jackie Leaves Kyle & Jackie O Show After Being Treated Like a Guest On Kyle & Jackie O Show — The Shovel

Jackie “O” Henderson has quit her KIIS FM radio show, after being subjected to a level of abuse, sexism, disparaging remarks and manipulative questioning usually reserved for the show’s guests.

Henderson reportedly told friends that being interrupted four times within thirty seconds and being told to ‘relax’ immediately after being publicly eviscerated, was great content when it was aimed at a guest, but not what she had signed up for.

“Kyle has repeatedly exploited Jackie’s emotional honesty to create cheap content and reframed his inappropriate remarks as ‘just being honest’. He’s bullied her, been rude to her and constantly talked over the top of her. Honestly, I think he must have mistaken her as a guest,” one insider said.

__

Headline by Matt Harvey