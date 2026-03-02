 Australia Announces Support for US Invasion of [INSERT COUNTRY HERE] — The Shovel
March 2, 2026

Australia Announces Support for US Invasion of [INSERT COUNTRY HERE]

Shutterstock

Australian Prime Minister <INSERT NAME HERE>, says Australia stands fully behind the United States’s decision to invade <insert Middle Eastern country name here>, which was necessary due to <CUT AND PASTE REASON FROM WHITE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE HERE – DON’T MENTION THE OIL>.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister said that Australia had a long and special relationship with the United States.

“If the United States has concerns about <INSERT COUNTRY HERE>, then we also have concerns about <INSERT COUNTRY HERE>.

“For too long, <INSERT COUNTRY’S LEADER HERE> has been able to get away with <INSERT REASON FROM WHITE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE HERE>. Enough is enough,” the Prime Minister said.

While details of the conflict remain unclear – including a motive or exit strategy – the Prime Minister said Australia would agree with those details once they were filled in.

When asked whether there was yet any clear evidence necessitating intervention in <INSERT COUNTRY HERE>, the Prime Minister clarified that it had been assured that evidence exists.

