Gold Coast’s Trump Tower Will Require 5,000 Tonnes of Bronzer a Day To Maintain Orange Glow — The Shovel

Developers have confirmed that the newly announced Trump Tower on the Gold Coast will require a daily application of fake tan to reproduce its namesake’s signature orange glow.

Plans for the 94-story structure indicate that the building will actually be a pasty white colour, with the final hue only achieved after an extensive morning routine.

“The building itself is actually quite hollow inside, so maintaining the surface appearance will be very important,” one architect explained.

The 5,000 tonnes of bronzer will be sourced locally by collecting the daily run-off from Gold Coast’s residents. “This is recycling at its best,” a spokesperson for the building said.