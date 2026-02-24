Anthony Albanese has defied those who describe him as an overly cautious fence-sitter, bravely calling for Australia to disallow Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from being Australia’s Head of State should seven other people die in an incredibly unlikely royal extinction event.

“Sometimes as Prime Minister you need to make the tough calls,” Albanese said at a press conference today.

“So I want to make it crystal clear that a man who has been accused of sharing state secrets and sexually assaulting a minor, who is eighth in line to the throne and will almost certainly never be king, should never be king”.

Constitutional experts praised the move as a masterclass in bravery. “This is the political equivalent of vowing to fight a shark – if the shark learns to walk, gains citizenship, and runs for office,” one constitutional scholar said.

A Labor spokesperson said Albanese had shattered the perception that he was too timid to make tough decisions. “He was absolutely decisive in the party room meeting. He made it very clear that he wasn’t even going to consider arguments about why Andrew should be allowed to remain in the line to the throne. Sure, no-one was making that argument. But if they had been, he wouldn’t have considered it. It was very impressive”.