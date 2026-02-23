Trump Demands Tariff Case Be Appealed to Even More Supremeliest Court — The Shovel

After the Supreme Court outlawed his tariffs, President Trump has declared the case will be appealed to the Even More Supremeliest Court, or until he gets the result he wants.

In a historic 6-3 judgement, Trump’s emergency tariffs were found to be unconstitutional, as there’s no such emergency as “wanting more money”. The President then announced the verdict was invalid as he’d only appointed a third of the justices, so it would need to be appealed.

“When they’re sending my cases to court, they’re not sending them to the best one. It’s only going to the Supreme Court, when it should be going to the Even More Supremeliest one,” Trump told the press.

Upon learning there is no higher power than the Supreme Court, the President announced he would be founding the Trumpreme Court, which “actually is even biglier than SCOTUS, thank you very much”.

While the members of the Trumpreme Court are still unknown, the President confirmed the first three appointees would be Judge Judy, the FIFA CEO, and himself.