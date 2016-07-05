 Fears For Pauline Hanson’s Health After She Realises Some Asians Are Also Muslim — The Shovel
February 24, 2026

Fears For Pauline Hanson’s Health After She Realises Some Asians Are Also Muslim

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has been hospitalised and was in a serious condition last night after discovering some people are simultaneously Asian and Muslim.

“Until now she just assumed they were two separate evils that could be tackled individually. The realisation hit her pretty hard,” a One Nation staffer said.

“When you consider that Asians are ruining Australia and Muslims are ruining Australia too, who knows what sort of damage an Asian Muslim could do to this country. We could be swamped by terrorists”.

He said staffers held back from informing Ms Hanson that the number of people containing both attributes may run into the hundreds of millions. “I’m not sure she would have survived that statistic,” he said.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Fears For Pauline Hanson’s Health After She Realises Some Asians Are Also Muslim

Trump Demands Tariff Case Be Appealed to Even More Supremeliest Court

Kyle Sandilands Apologises on Air to Jackie O, Followed by Segment Where He Guesses What Her Piss Sounds Like

Sagrada Familia Completion Date Blows Out Again After CFMEU Gets Involved

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Looks To Transition Back to Government Funded Housing