Fears For Pauline Hanson’s Health After She Realises Some Asians Are Also Muslim — The Shovel

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has been hospitalised and was in a serious condition last night after discovering some people are simultaneously Asian and Muslim.

“Until now she just assumed they were two separate evils that could be tackled individually. The realisation hit her pretty hard,” a One Nation staffer said.

“When you consider that Asians are ruining Australia and Muslims are ruining Australia too, who knows what sort of damage an Asian Muslim could do to this country. We could be swamped by terrorists”.

He said staffers held back from informing Ms Hanson that the number of people containing both attributes may run into the hundreds of millions. “I’m not sure she would have survived that statistic,” he said.