Kyle Sandilands Apologises on Air to Jackie O, Followed by Segment Where He Guesses What Her Piss Sounds Like — The Shovel

Tensions have eased in the KIIS FM Breakfast studio now that Kyle Sandilands has apologised on air to co-host Jacki O, displaying a masterclass of his world-renowned Sandilands sincerity.

“Now Jackie, last week you got bitchy at me even though it’s not your fucking period,” Kyle said during the time slot when parents take kids to school.

“All I did was criticise you for something you’re passionate about. And then told you that you’re’ mental’, ‘off with the fairies’, and sound like a ‘drug addict.’

“Oh plus I mentioned that everyone in the workplace talks shit about you. And that you ‘don’t know what the fuck’s going on’.”

“Then you cried and we broadcast it to millions of people. Or as I call it, a day in the office.”

Sandilands then shared that even though there was blame on both sides, he had found it in his heart to forgive Jackie.

“Now that’s all water under the bridge, what do ya say we play a little game of Guess The Piss?” Sandilands said, before playing seven and a half minutes of urination sounds.

Though she was tempted to resign, Jackie O chose to stay at KIIS, citing fears that she didn’t know anywhere else she’d find a job where a man berates her in front of colleagues.