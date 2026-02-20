Former-Prince Andrew Says He's Not Sweating About Arrest — The Shovel

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor says he is not sweating at all about being taken into police custody yesterday. “Oh not at all,” he said in an interview today. “I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m incredibly anxious about this. But I’m not sweating about it. I can’t sweat, due to a peculiar medical condition contracted during the Falkland’s War”.

Pushed further about his feelings of the potential consequences of the arrest, Andrew admitted he was devastated. “But – and I want to make this very clear – I’m not sweating about it, due to the fact I suffered, what one would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War, when I was shot at and I simply … it is almost impossible for me to sweat,” he said, visibly sweating.

After being thanked for agreeing to do the interview, Andrew said “No sweat! And I mean that metaphorically, as in ‘it was not a problem’. But it is also true that, in a literal sense, I cannot sweat. Did I mention that? My sweat glands don’t work – I could eat a chilli pizza at a Pizza Express in say … I don’t know, Woking, and it would have no effect on me”.