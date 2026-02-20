 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Looks To Transition Back to Government Funded Housing — The Shovel
February 20, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Looks To Transition Back to Government Funded Housing

Shutterstock/The Nott'm Lass

In what palace aides are describing as a bold return to his roots, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly begun exploring a transition back into a fully government-funded housing arrangement, citing a desire to live a more traditional, pared-back royal lifestyle.

“Andrew has always believed in public service,” one aide said. “And what is more public, or more service-oriented, than a small room, shared facilities, and a rigid daily schedule paid for entirely by the state?”

Another insider said the former Prince would feel at home in his potential new accommodation. “It’ll likely be a heavily-guarded, historic building owned by the state. You don’t pay rent, the public picks up the bill, and the décor hasn’t been updated in decades. I’ll think he’ll feel right at home”.

Friends say Andrew has been particularly drawn to the idea of downsizing. “He’s lived in sprawling royal residences for years,” said a former courtier. “A single, sparsely furnished room with a bed, a sink, and absolutely no deference from anyone feels like the natural next step in his personal journey”.

__

Headline by Jack T

