New-Look Coalition Promises To Put Clichés “Back in Hands of Ordinary Australians” — The Shovel

The Opposition has unveiled its new shadow cabinet, pledging a return to “core values,” “budget repair” and “getting on with the job” for ordinary, hard working, quiet, everyday working Australians giving it a go.

Speaking at the announcement, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said the reshuffle marked a fresh start for the party, which is now focused on “getting back to basics,” “drawing a line in the sand,” and “listening to Australians who are doing it tough”.

“For too long, tired political clichés have been hoarded by elites in Canberra,” he said. “This team is committed to empowering mums, dads and small business owners to once again hear phrases like ‘common-sense solutions’ and ‘real-world outcomes’ several times a day”.

Under the new approach, every shadow minister has been tasked with delivering at least three well-worn phrases per media appearance, including but not limited to “at the end of the day,” “make no mistake,” and “we won’t be taking lectures”.

Taylor said the economy would be front and centre. “Families are having to tighten their belts,” he said, while standing in front of a petrol station. “They’re sitting around kitchen tables, having tough conversations, and they expect us to step up to the plate”.

When asked what specific policies the shadow cabinet would pursue, Taylor said it was “early days,” but reassured voters that “everything is on the table”.

He said the reshuffle also sent a strong signal about unity. “This is a strong, stable team. We’re all on the same page, and laser-focused on delivering outcomes”. When asked what those outcomes were, he said they were “the outcomes hard-working Australians deserved”.

He denied that his party’s agenda lacked substance. “On the topic of substance what I would say to you is this. We will continue to do the hard work of rolling up our sleeves as we go on our listening tour across the country, ensuring clichés remain accessible and affordable, particularly in the areas where Australians are doing it tough”.