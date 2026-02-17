The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced that the penalty it will be seeking for Coles misleading consumers is ‘Down Down’ from $150 million to just $200 million.

It justified labelling the fine a ‘reduction’, saying it increased the $150 million fine amount to $250 million last week, before ‘dropping’ it to $200 million five minutes later.

In a statement this morning, read out in an excruciatingly upbeat voice, the consumer watchdog said this offer was not to be missed.

“Prices dropped! For a limited time, save 20% on your fine for unashamedly ripping off the Australian public!” read the statement.

“Misleading consumers by briefly increasing prices, then reducing them in order to promote them as a saving? Was $150 million, now just $200 million!!”

The ACCC put the $200 million fine into perspective, saying it would be almost enough to buy a trolly full of groceries.