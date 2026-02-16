 Sussan Ley Resigns To Spend More Time Focusing on Albo’s Shirts — The Shovel
February 16, 2026

Sussan Ley Resigns To Spend More Time Focusing on Albo’s Shirts

Former Liberal Leader Sussan Ley has announced she will be resigning from politics to spend more time fighting an issue that keeps her awake at night.

After 9 months of trying to save the Liberal Party from the appearance that it hates women, Ley was prevented from achieving this goal by the most unlikely foe imaginable: a man.

In the wake of her loss, Ley decided that after 25 years in Parliament, it was time to do something good for a change. Which is why she has announced she will be leading a new foundation that will educate impoverished children on which of Albo’s shirts are and aren’t anti-Semitic.

“From my 39 weeks as Opposition leader, without a doubt the thing I am most proud of is #ShirtGate. And now with all this free time, I can’t think of a single thing to do that would more effectively make the world a better place.” Ley said in a presser.

“It’s just something I feel like I owe to the world, ya know? Because if Albanese wears a Joy Division shirt in a forest and I’m not there to turn it into a half-baked culture war, did it really happen?”

Prime Minister Albanese has reportedly been so intimidated by Ley’s announcement that he refuses to go outside in anything but a plain white Bonds.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Sussan Ley Resigns To Spend More Time Focusing on Albo’s Shirts

Angus Taylor Shows Off Leadership Attributes With Gruelling Sky News Tummy Tickle

Angus Taylor Congratulates Angus Taylor After Winning Leadership

Liberals Discover Scott Morrison Secretly Swore Himself In As Leader 9 Months Ago

Angus Taylor Says Leadership Spill Necessary To End Instability Caused by Constant Talk of Leadership Spill