Former Liberal Leader Sussan Ley has announced she will be resigning from politics to spend more time fighting an issue that keeps her awake at night.

After 9 months of trying to save the Liberal Party from the appearance that it hates women, Ley was prevented from achieving this goal by the most unlikely foe imaginable: a man.

In the wake of her loss, Ley decided that after 25 years in Parliament, it was time to do something good for a change. Which is why she has announced she will be leading a new foundation that will educate impoverished children on which of Albo’s shirts are and aren’t anti-Semitic.

“From my 39 weeks as Opposition leader, without a doubt the thing I am most proud of is #ShirtGate. And now with all this free time, I can’t think of a single thing to do that would more effectively make the world a better place.” Ley said in a presser.

“It’s just something I feel like I owe to the world, ya know? Because if Albanese wears a Joy Division shirt in a forest and I’m not there to turn it into a half-baked culture war, did it really happen?”

Prime Minister Albanese has reportedly been so intimidated by Ley’s announcement that he refuses to go outside in anything but a plain white Bonds.