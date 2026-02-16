Any doubts over Angus Taylor’s leadership credentials were put to rest yesterday after he bravely endured a punishing agreement endurance test, demonstrating the kind of resilience Australia has been crying out for.

Taylor was subjected to a relentless barrage of nodding, affirmations and leading questions that began with, “A lot of Australians are saying…”, and concluded with, “…and they’re absolutely right, aren’t they?”

Political analysts say the ordeal would have broken a lesser man. “Anyone can front up to the ABC and face mild scrutiny. But it takes real grit to sit across from a host who agrees with you so intensely they practically finish your sentences. Angus didn’t flinch once,” one journalist who happens to work for Sky News said.

Viewers watched in awe as the host gently queried Taylor’s policy positions, inviting him to expand uninterrupted for several minutes at a time, occasionally interjecting to reassure him that he was right.

Insiders say Taylor’s performance has placed him firmly in the top tier of leaders capable of surviving the modern media environment. “He didn’t giggle, he didn’t squirm, and he didn’t once ask them to stop. That’s the kind of discipline you need to run the country,” one Liberal Party insider said.

Ordinary Australians said they were deeply impressed by the interview. “I just think it shows strength,” one undecided voter said. “If he can sit there while three people tell him he’s doing a great job, imagine what he could do with the economy.”